Rumour: Danger Working on GPS in Sidekicks

An internship job listing over at Danger, Inc. spills the beans about what could be some future GPS integration into Danger's devices—namely, the Sidekicks. Whether that means it's going to be in Sidekick 4's featureset or as a separate add-on for Sidekick 3's, we're still unsure. What we are sure of is that tons of pretty ladies will show up at its unveiling.

For those of you who are interested, the applicable part of the listing is:

In this position you will be working with Danger's experienced Library Team to formalize our Blue Tooth support for serial protocol.

Formalize Java Native Interface APIs for our BT serial support

Get API approval through the API Council

Formalize the Java Native Interface and glue layer for binding the BT serial support as a GPS provider of data

Also, if you are the lucky guy who gets this job, make sure and let us know. :) – Jason Chen

Job Listing [Danger via Hiptop 3 via Slashgear]

tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

