Rosie Brings Home Control But No Maid Service

rosie.jpgShort of having the real Rosie the Robot Maid in your house, this Linux-based Rosie whole-house control system might just be the easiest to program yet. Its makers at Savant Systems say they're developing the open-architecture multi-room lighting and audio/video control system to be configured in a hundredth of the time of other Rube Goldberg-esque systems.

Rosie, the brains of these hardware pieces honorifically named Da Vinci and Beethoven, can control all the lighting in your house, hook up with a media server, be linked with iTunes and even have a concierge Web service that'll get you whatever it is you have a hankering for. It's all controlled with that little half-a-baseball you see in the picture there. There's no word on release date or pricing, but we want one with Rosie's voice programmed in. â€“ Charlie White

