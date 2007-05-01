Romteck Heat Stress Monitor Can Predict Heat Stroke

Anyone who is off to somewhere very hot this summerâ€”it could be the Burning Man Festival or a tour of duty in Iraqâ€”might find Romteck's heat stress monitor useful. The gadget, which is a miniature weather station, can predict whether your body is in danger of collapsing due to excess heat and humidity. It also works on buildings to measure airflow in partitioned offices and for health inspectors to assess food outlets for food regulations, and you can even use it as a stand-alone weather station.

The only question Gizmodo readers are really interested in, though, is, Jason, will you be pantsing this one?

