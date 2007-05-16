RollerTops Give Portable Laptop Tray, Ensure Trip is Business not Pleasure

If you travel at least a little bit for work, you'll be interested in this RollerTop tray for your carry-on bag. It's a stand that hooks to the top of the handle on your roller bag, which folds out to give you a "stable" platform to put your laptop on. This way you can be checking email or surfing the net even when you're waiting in line to board.

Of course, you could do that with a smartphone, but what smartphone has a 13-inch screen? Best of all, when your bag tips over and your laptop gets smashed to bits, you'll still have a nice platform to put your elbows on while you're sobbing.

Product Page [Roller Tops]