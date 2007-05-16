ROKR Z6: Motorola New Music Phone Won't Make Elvis Proud

Old rockers never die. Unless you played for Thin Lizzy. Or Lynyrd Skynyrd. Or bought an original ROKR, the music phone that defined how music phones should never ever be done. If you bought one of those, you probably were dead already or wanted to get shot after a few minutes with it.

Motorola wants to change this (again) with the ROKR Z6, including 64MB of RAM inside and up to 2GB memory expansion slot, Windows Media Player sync and USB 2.0 High Speed connection in a 16mm thick slider phone with dedicated playback keys. Have they finally got it? More information after the jump.

ROKR Z6 Specs Thin, narrow slider with a multi-modal design and rich colors, materials and finish

2.0 megapixel camera

Supports a variety of audio formats such as MP3, AAC, AAC+, WMA and other popular formats

3.5mm headset jack connection, and a dedicated lock switch

Bluetooth stereo support of Advanced Audio Distribution profile (A2DP) and Audio Video Remote Control Profile (AVRCP)

Internal memory and up to 2 GB of microSD* removable memory for extra storage for music, pictures and other media

USB 2.0 high speed connectivity for fast file transfers and data access

Video capture and playback

CDMA 800/1900, CDMA 1X/ EV-DO, 1900 Mhz receive diversity

Display: 2.0" QVGA with vivid colors

Browser: WAP2.0

BREW: 3.1.4

Messaging via MMS, SMS

Mobile Phone Tools support for PC synch of phonebook, contacts, and media

Integrated Bluetoothâ„¢ Class 2 wireless technology for hands-free connectivity

In other words, nothing new under the sun. Motorola claims their connectivity is better than the competition, transferring a song in 2 to 3 seconds. Whether that's Led Zep's "Stairway to Heaven" or The Sex Pistols' "God Save The Queen" is yet to be known. They are also selling the ROKR S9, a Bluetooth stereo headset that matches the phone styling.

Hopefully, the software will really be better than the previous generations. Otherwise, they don't stand a chance against the Samsungs and Sony Ericssons of this world.

Product page [Motorola]