ROKR Z6: Motorola New Music Phone Won't Make Elvis Proud

Old rockers never die. Unless you played for Thin Lizzy. Or Lynyrd Skynyrd. Or bought an original ROKR, the music phone that defined how music phones should never ever be done. If you bought one of those, you probably were dead already or wanted to get shot after a few minutes with it.
Motorola wants to change this (again) with the ROKR Z6, including 64MB of RAM inside and up to 2GB memory expansion slot, Windows Media Player sync and USB 2.0 High Speed connection in a 16mm thick slider phone with dedicated playback keys. Have they finally got it? More information after the jump.
ROKR Z6 Specs
Thin, narrow slider with a multi-modal design and rich colors, materials and finish
2.0 megapixel camera
Supports a variety of audio formats such as MP3, AAC, AAC+, WMA and other popular formats
3.5mm headset jack connection, and a dedicated lock switch
Bluetooth stereo support of Advanced Audio Distribution profile (A2DP) and Audio Video Remote Control Profile (AVRCP)
Internal memory and up to 2 GB of microSD* removable memory for extra storage for music, pictures and other media
USB 2.0 high speed connectivity for fast file transfers and data access
Video capture and playback
CDMA 800/1900, CDMA 1X/ EV-DO, 1900 Mhz receive diversity
Display: 2.0" QVGA with vivid colors
Browser: WAP2.0
BREW: 3.1.4
Messaging via MMS, SMS
Mobile Phone Tools support for PC synch of phonebook, contacts, and media
Integrated Bluetoothâ„¢ Class 2 wireless technology for hands-free connectivity
In other words, nothing new under the sun. Motorola claims their connectivity is better than the competition, transferring a song in 2 to 3 seconds. Whether that's Led Zep's "Stairway to Heaven" or The Sex Pistols' "God Save The Queen" is yet to be known. They are also selling the ROKR S9, a Bluetooth stereo headset that matches the phone styling.
Hopefully, the software will really be better than the previous generations. Otherwise, they don't stand a chance against the Samsungs and Sony Ericssons of this world.
Product page [Motorola]