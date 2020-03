Face-tracking webcams are a dime a dozen, but this is the first time we've seen a mirror that zeros in on your face, following our ugly mug regardless of whether we duck or tilt. The mirror was created by Marie Sester and although it's only a concept, it works just like you'd imagine. The only downside is that it goes bonkers when too many people are in front of it. You can see it at the Eyebeam gallery in New York City.

Eyebeam [Marie Sester]