Built by MIT's Guy Hoffman, AUR is a desk lamp that can track your movement so it's always shining a spotlight where you need it. The lamp, which is dubbed a lighting assistant, was created to explore the relationship between humans and robots. I personally think it's cool and would love to replace my flashlight and desk lamp with something like this.
Robotic Lamp Brightens Your Path
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse
Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.