$8k Media Server Could Probably Be Built for $1.5k

Fusion Research's new Genesis Server is a home theatre server that's designed to store all your music and movies in one place so you can sort through them easily with a remote control. It comes in 1TB and 2TB varieties, and the menus are customisable, so you can get it to go with your decor. OK, that sounds pretty neat, if not the most original thing in the world.

The problem arises when they give you the price: $US8,000 for the 1TB version and $9,500 for the 2TB version. Wha-wha-whaaaat?!

Where do they get off charging this much for a server with a fancy interface? How can they justify charging $1,500 for an extra 1TB of storage when just yesterday we saw an external (not even an internal!) 1TB drive for $290? How does a company so out of touch with the current marketplace exist and stay afloat? Who is spending this kind of money on this crap?

The only explanation I can think of is that rich, lazy people who don't want to do the research see the price tag and, as it's so insanely expensive, figure it's got to be the best. Stupid rich people. Do your research.

Product Page [via BornRich]