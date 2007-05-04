BlackBerry Curve Review Roundup

Now that the BlackBerry Curve has been officially announced, you're probably wondering how it is. We've got you covered. Here's a roundup of all the curve reviews on the net.

â€¢ Wired Gadget Lab: Kick Ass Media Player in a Well-Rounded Package

â€¢ CNET: Though it doesn't bring Wi-Fi or 3G support, the BlackBerry Curve offers a best-of-breed design and a well-rounded set of features to make it an attractive device for consumers and mobile professionals alike.

â€¢ Laptop Mag: A sleek smart phone for much more than e-mail, the Curve sports a sharp 2-MP camera and some serious multimedia muscle.

â€¢ NYT: Tied for best smartphone with Treo 700p

Sounds like this is one BlackBerry you won't hate your company for making you use.