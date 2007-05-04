Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

BlackBerry Curve Review Roundup

Now that the BlackBerry Curve has been officially announced, you're probably wondering how it is. We've got you covered. Here's a roundup of all the curve reviews on the net.

â€¢ Wired Gadget Lab: Kick Ass Media Player in a Well-Rounded Package
â€¢ CNET: Though it doesn't bring Wi-Fi or 3G support, the BlackBerry Curve offers a best-of-breed design and a well-rounded set of features to make it an attractive device for consumers and mobile professionals alike.
â€¢ Laptop Mag: A sleek smart phone for much more than e-mail, the Curve sports a sharp 2-MP camera and some serious multimedia muscle.
â€¢ NYT: Tied for best smartphone with Treo 700p

Sounds like this is one BlackBerry you won't hate your company for making you use. â€“ Jason Chen

