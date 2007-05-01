Retina-X Mobile Spy for Smartphones Keeps Tabs

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Mobile_Spy2.jpgOkay, I fell for it. The press release says "Controversial Smartphone Spy Software Introduced," and I bit.

It's exactly what you'd imagine: an invisible piece of software, running on Windows Mobile smartphones, picks up the call log and all incoming and outgoing text messages, which it then uploads to an account you can check online. It does it in "total stealth mode," so that the user of the phone can't see it, even if he or she knew where to look.

Suggested uses and more shady details after the jump.

The software helps businesses enforce their Acceptable Use Policy on company provided phones. The software can also monitor teen or family phones. It gives a parent the ability to remotely monitor their child's text and call activities by simply logging into the website. Another common use is to back up a user's own cell activity as a record of all important text conversations and calls.

The press release said nothing about that cheating whore (or, in all fairness, that no-good son-of-a-bitch), but that's what everybody is thinking.

As if the message weren't shady enough, at the end it says that Retina-X Studios is "headquartered in the Phoenix area." As in, "You know, in the general vicinity of Phoenix. Who wants to know? Why you asking so many questions? You nosy or something? I don't like it when a guy gets too nosy." It seems when you eliminate privacy, trust kind of dissipates along with it. â€“ Wilson Rothman

Mobile Spy Product Page Retina-X Studios

