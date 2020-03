Do you have trouble seeing the buttons on your 1987 VCR remote control? Well, you could always buy glasses, but why buy one item to make it easier to see everything when you can buy many items to make it easier to see specific things? That's the idea behind the "Remote See", which claims to fit on all remotes but clearly only fits on a few of them. Even at $12 you've gotta feel like you're throwing your money away with this one.

Product Page [via Boook of Joe]