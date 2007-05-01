Remote controlled things that fly around your office are all the rage these days, what with the WowWee Dragonfly and Micro Mosquito burning up the sales charts. This hot Caul Helibot is supposedly even better, since, you know, it's a little man on a jetpack. How else can you explain how a room full of grown men are video taping and taking pictures of this thing like it was a Jessica Alba cooter-slip?
Remote Controlled Fun: CAUL the Helibot
