Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Reee Chair is Made of Recycled Consoles

reee%20web%20photo%201.jpgRather than leaving those old consoles sitting in a closet for ages, why not recycle the oldie and get a chair out of the whole deal? The Reee chair is a chair by the Pli design company and it is constructed out of 100 percent recycled game console casings. All of those old Playstations and Xboxes now have a new home, and just to think if the chair is a gaming chair. It is like the circle of life! The Reee chair is available for $200 and is a hell of a lot better than other ways of trashing old consoles. â€“Travis Hudson

Product Page [Via MAKE]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles