Reee Chair is Made of Recycled Consoles

Rather than leaving those old consoles sitting in a closet for ages, why not recycle the oldie and get a chair out of the whole deal? The Reee chair is a chair by the Pli design company and it is constructed out of 100 percent recycled game console casings. All of those old Playstations and Xboxes now have a new home, and just to think if the chair is a gaming chair. It is like the circle of life! The Reee chair is available for $200 and is a hell of a lot better than other ways of trashing old consoles.

