Recall: AVLabs, Capdase, elano and GEAR4 Australian conversion plugs

shocker.jpg

Looking to use a plug that "could potentially expose the user to live internal circuitry"? Then hold onto your:

  • AVLabs travel charger for iPod
  • Capdase Universal AC adaptor for iPod
  • elano ePower universal charger for iPod
  • GEAR4 WorldTour V2 Australian adaptor for iPod

    • The company behind these plug components, which have been found prone to breakage, is Shun Shing Standard Corporation Ltd. So they're organising the recall.

    All details on the specific products are at this website â€” plugs from mid 2006 are of greatest concern, but all AC adaptors from these brands are being exchanged as a precaution. In the meantime, they "advise that they do not reconnect the AC power adaptor". In other words, HOLY SHIT DUDE YOU COULD GO ALL SHOCKER ON YOUR HANDS IF YOU TOUCH THAT BASTARD AGAIN!!!

