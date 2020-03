Our friends over at Everything USB just tipped us off to this real-life transforming Optimus Prime costume from Hong Kong. It's a real costume—there's actually a man inside—that transforms from robot to truck mode without making the wearer bend his spine in three different directions.

The costume looks pretty great and even includes details like the gun and face shield, but check out the guy when he takes off the outfit. Yeah, someone needs to work out some more.

Thanks Ian!