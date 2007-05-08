Real Life TiVo Ears

To kick off its "TiVo Gets Me" ad campaign, the one with the funny commercials, the DVR company sent out these TiVo antenna ears along with the press release. They're felt, with TiVo Gets Me across the side, and bendable wires inside the ears.

They arrived the same day my Series 3, coincidentally, which I'm pictured with above, happily. Remember I'd put up a poll asking if I should get a monitor or a TiVo? Most of you said monitor, but I couldn't resist that $500 dealzmodo that expired last week.

