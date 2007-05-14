R/C Steam Turbine Tank

We were impressed by the radio controlled Steam Turbine Tank even before we learned that turbines were far more difficult to work with than steam piston engines. But knowing that the project was a real pain in the butt for the inventor only makes our 5-minute infatuation all the more sweet.

Powered by a Jensen miniature steam engine (you've seen them in before your yuppie catalogue of choice), the Steam Turbine Tank can run for 15 minutes at very low speeds but with surprisingly high levels of log-climbing torque. There's a video after the jump that will make your ears bleed because of this engine. But without at least partial deafness, you really aren't getting the full experience.

Project Page [via Make]