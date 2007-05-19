Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

R/C Pterosaur Lives Up To Its Name, Actually Soars

Pterosaur.jpgNo longer will you watch War Games, green with envy when Dr. Falken plays with his homemade flying dino. For $69.95, you can order your own, a green potbellied "durable foam" version that Firebox claims will swoop and glide around the park (or cubicle cluster). More pics and info after the jump.

Pterosaur_extras.jpg

Here's the rest of the product info. See if you can spot the typo, and beware the Happy Fun Ball's Pterosaur's leaky fluids! – Wilson Rothman

Please Note:
• For ages 8+
• Charge time approximately 30 minutes.
• Flight time approximately 10 minutes.

Features:
• Super bright L.E.D lights.
• Flies indoors and outdoors.
• Flies in all directions.
• Foam body withstands crashes.
• Remote controller with portable quick charger.

Dimensions:
• Approximately 13Â½"(W) x 3Â¼"(H) x 17Â¼"(D)

Battery Requirements:
• Remote Control - 6 x AA Batteries (not included)
• For optical performance: use only alkaline batteries.

Caution:
• Make sure people know you are playing with the Pterosaur
• Recommended for use in wide open grassy areas.
• Do not fly near overhead wires.
• Do not use the Pterosaur during electrical storms.
• Point the Pterosaur away from face when launching.
• Do not launch at people or animals.
• Keep fingers clear of the propellers when the battery is installed in the Pterosaur.
• RC Flying Pterosaur contains rechargeable cells. If fluid leaks from the Pterosaur avoid contact with eyes and dispose of the Pterosaur.

Product Page [Firebox via Coolest Gadgets]

