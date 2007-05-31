Quick News: Vatican Goes Solar and More

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

flyingkitty.pngComcast was so close, they released a new service called TVplanner that allows you to search through you're TV listings online. All seemed promising until we realized there isn't any remote DVR programming.

While the Catholic church may not believe in some forms of science, they do believe in solar power. The Vatican is tricking out one of their audience halls with solar panels to power the building all year long.

New York is trying to pass a new bill to block minors from being able to purchase games that include "depraved violence." These bills always make us laugh, because the kids that should be barred from content like that usually have parents that don't care what they do (no offense, bad parents).

$3.2 billion later, Cisco finally wrapped up their purchase of the online collaboration service WebEx.

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

