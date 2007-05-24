Quick News: HP In Space and More

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

HP won an a contract with NASA worth $5.6 billion dollars. The contract will have HP supplying the U.S. space agency with computers, servers and printers for the next 7 years.

Nintendo set their prediction for the total lifetime Wii sales in North America at 35 million consoles, just shy of the PS2's total from last generation. Who would have guessed numbers like these for Nintendo during the Gamecube years?

2006 was another record setting year for online ad revenue. It reached almost $17 billion dollars, showing a 35% gain over 2005. Now if only they could actually start making the ads fun or interesting.

Palm's stock rose 4% yesterday, all because their CFO canceled a speech due to his back going out. However investors thought it was an indication that they were going to be bought out. Looks like the jokes on them.– Ben Longo

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

