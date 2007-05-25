Quick News: Facebook Goes 3rd Party and More

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Social networking site, Facebook announced that it will begin to allow anyone to upload user-created applications to the site through the evolution of what they call Facebook Platform. You'll even be able to grab revenue off of your own ad space.

And speaking of user generated content, a U.S. Court ruled that websites can be held responsible for illegal or discriminating content hosted on their site. We just might have opened a big old can of worms.

Best Buy has begun testing Geek Squad support centers inside of Fedex/Kinkos. This marks the first time Best Buy has shown interest in moving the company into other locations.

A new lawsuit was filed against Microsoft & Wal-Mart. It Claimed that the fire that killed their baby in December 2004, was caused directly by an overheating Xbox 360. Oddly enough the fire took place a full 11 months before the 360 launched.

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

