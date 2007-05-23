Quick News: Bunny Porn and More

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

bunnylove.pngFor those of you who have been trying to keep their computers Microsoft-free by using OpenOffice, be weary of a new macro worm. Upon activation it will automatically start downloading bunny-man porn.

It's not just terrorists that can take down power plants. Faulty networks can too. The Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant in Tennessee came to a screeching halt due to "excessive use" of the company's Ethernet network. Greatâ€”another thing I need to worry about.

Intel has become the latest company to try and "green" itself up. They are going to remove lead from all of their 45 nm processors, and eventually 65 nm processors as well. Kudos, Earth buddy.

They said it couldn't be done, but the trends are saying otherwise. Illegal downloading among kids has shown a decrease. Although most kids that stayed away from illegal downloads were more concerned with downloading a virus rather than facing legal trouble.â€“ Ben Longo

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

