Quick News: AllofMP3.com Raid and More

The little phone provider that could, Alltel Wireless, was picked up for a very respectable $27.5 billion. Surprisingly, Verizon didn't end up being the admirer, it turned out to be a combination of investors, TPG & GS Capital.

There's a new place to properly recycle your old computers now, Staples. For $10 they'll take any computer or screen off of your hands. Peripherals are free, though.

The online Russian music provider, AllofMP3.com was dealt yet another blow. One of their few sources of income from England, credit vouchers, were seized during a raid in East London.

We're sure that Microsoft has a little smirk on its face right now, they claimed that zero manufacturers have chosen to license the special European Union version of Windows Vista. You know, the one that took out Windows Media Player.