Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Quick News: AllofMP3.com Raid and More

lilchugchug.jpg

The little phone provider that could, Alltel Wireless, was picked up for a very respectable $27.5 billion. Surprisingly, Verizon didn't end up being the admirer, it turned out to be a combination of investors, TPG & GS Capital.

There's a new place to properly recycle your old computers now, Staples. For $10 they'll take any computer or screen off of your hands. Peripherals are free, though.

The online Russian music provider, AllofMP3.com was dealt yet another blow. One of their few sources of income from England, credit vouchers, were seized during a raid in East London.

We're sure that Microsoft has a little smirk on its face right now, they claimed that zero manufacturers have chosen to license the special European Union version of Windows Vista. You know, the one that took out Windows Media Player. – Ben Longo art by Loren Long

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles