QiGO Internet Content Keys Unlock Content

QiGO Internet Content Keys may only be a gimmick for packaging digital content into a more purchasable form, but they might just be a damn good one. Basically they're branded "keys" which you plug into devices with USB ports that unlock or automatically launch digital content—each one is unique, eliminating the need for usernames or passwords.For instance, QiGOs (get it?) could replace WoW time cards, or be used by an artist to "unlock that group's premium rich multimedia Internet experience," like exclusive videos or tracks. It's too soon to tell, but as a potential marketer's dream (Konami has already partnered with them for Yu-Gi-Oh) we could be see these little sticks everywhere in the near future.

