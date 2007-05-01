Put a RAID 0 Array on Your MacBook Pro

This isn't the only way to increase your Macbook's storage space, but an intrepid fanboy has managed to fit his MBP with a RAID 0 setup using two 320GB 5,400rpm hard drives. Sure, his laptop is all Frankenstein looking now (the keyboard doesn't fit right, the lappie is noticeably louder, etc), but performance-wise he's enjoying quite the speed bump (and practically no battery life). The hack works on MacBooks, MBPs and PowerBooks.

Put a RAID 0 in Your MacBook, PowerBook, or MacBook Pro [Macenstein]