Put a RAID 0 Array on Your MacBook Pro

This isn't the only way to increase your Macbook's storage space, but an intrepid fanboy has managed to fit his MBP with a RAID 0 setup using two 320GB 5,400rpm hard drives. Sure, his laptop is all Frankenstein looking now (the keyboard doesn't fit right, the lappie is noticeably louder, etc), but performance-wise he's enjoying quite the speed bump (and practically no battery life). The hack works on MacBooks, MBPs and PowerBooks. â€“ Louis Ramirez

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

