Push That Button, Baby: Intimate Game Controllers

Inspired by a "phenomenon called gamer widowhood where men essentially abandoned their wives to play videos games," Jenny began work on this design project. It began with a game of Pong where the paddles are controlled by two sensors in a bra (to be groped, obviously). The intimate game controllers have since further developedâ€”the woman's bra now has six control sensors and the man's shorts also has six sensors to play different games. Personally, I'd be afraid of either the man or woman getting too into the game and hitting a sensor harder than should be hit.

Intimate Game Controllers [WMMNA]