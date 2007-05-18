PSP Hardware Refresh Coming Later '07, Says Sony

If you were thinking of buying a PSP at its new low price of $169, you may want to wait a little. At Sony's San Diego gamer's day, the company let fly some announcements about the handheld that says they're going to do a "hardware refresh" later this year.

Whether it's just a bigger hard drive, brighter screen, or something else entirely is still unknown. But if you're not in a huge hurry to go PSP, you might as well wait. Solid Snake has the patience of a fox. Or a snake. Or a foxy snake.

Sony Reveals PS3 Slate, PSN Stats, PSP Refresh [Gamasutra]