Just when we thought PlayStation Violence was almost at an end, a student at Cal State Fresno shot three other students over an argument about a PlayStation. The model of the PlayStation wasn't specified, but we're going to assume that it wasn't over a PS2 or a PS1.

Long story short, it seems the person who did the shooting acted in self defense when four men came to his apartment at night—one of which died from his injures.

Criminology major held in PlayStation death [SFGate]