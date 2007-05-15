PS3 Firmware 2.00 Details: Cross Media Bar During Gameplay, Energy Saver, Password Protection, Backward Compatibility

PSU has the latest details on the upcoming version 2.00 update your PlayStation 3 is getting, and it looks like a big one. One of the main features Sony's addingâ€”and that users have been asking in order to catch up to the Xbox 360â€”is access to the Cross Media Bar when inside a game. Now you can hop to any other PS3 area or just change settings without quitting your game. Score.

Other items of note are energy saver settings, fast forwarding through music, CD information, password protecting accounts, and some backward compatibility changes. The update should hit relatively soon, but we'll let you know when it's up.

