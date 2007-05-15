Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

PS3 Firmware 2.00 Details: Cross Media Bar During Gameplay, Energy Saver, Password Protection, Backward Compatibility

PSU has the latest details on the upcoming version 2.00 update your PlayStation 3 is getting, and it looks like a big one. One of the main features Sony's addingâ€”and that users have been asking in order to catch up to the Xbox 360â€”is access to the Cross Media Bar when inside a game. Now you can hop to any other PS3 area or just change settings without quitting your game. Score.

Other items of note are energy saver settings, fast forwarding through music, CD information, password protecting accounts, and some backward compatibility changes. The update should hit relatively soon, but we'll let you know when it's up. â€“ Jason Chen

PlayStation 3 Firmware v. 2.00 Update Details [PSU]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles