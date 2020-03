Light Wind is an innovative luminaire design concept you could keep on your patio to catch those summer breezes, gathering energy from the wind and giving you a bit of illumination at night. With its six-foot prop, it'll look like a gigantic propellerhead in your back yard. Now the neighbors will really wonder what you've been up to. Just tell them you've erected an idol to your patron saint.

