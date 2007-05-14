Propane Gauge Keeps You From Coming Up Short

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

propane_guagep.jpgGrilling season is upon us, and this propane gauge from Gaslow has arrived to make our lives easier. Sure, a lot of grills have a makeshift lever-like device that weighs the propane and gives you an approximate idea of how much juice you have left, but those are crapâ€”they're not accurate, and will let you down every time.

Bolt this baby in between tank and hose, and it gives you an accurate reading. It's not brand new, but this is the time of year to get your grilling chops in shape, and its $24.95 price is a bargain for saving a barbecue. Its leak detector is a nice little bonus, too. â€“ Charlie White

