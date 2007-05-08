Projector with an Integrated DVD Player

It may be a bit of an oxymoron, but home theater junkies can be lazy as hell too. Sure, they will dump thousands of dollars into a system, but who wants to actually set it up? That is where this projector steps in. This red rocket has an DVD player built directly into it. It isn't the complete lazy-man's dream because speakers would still need to be hooked up, but it could provide a fairly nice, clean-cut ceiling install. Epson also makes a similar projector, but it isn't as pretty as this red dandy.

DVD Player/Projector combo for the blissfully lazy [SCI FI]