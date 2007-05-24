Powerbrick Foot Warming Slippers

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

It may be the warmer time of the year (for most of us), but that doesn't mean we can't look ahead to the winter. This is a conceptual design of a footwarmer that is "powered" by a laptop power brick. They are regular slippers equipped with a pocket that can hold powerbricks of all shapes and sizes. Just boot up your laptop and let the brick do the rest.

This sounds like a solid way to heat your feet, but don't come running to us when you get third-degree burns on your feet because the slippers caught on fire from improper ventilation. Just for your own reference, this is from the same folks that brought you the hotdoll. –Travis Hudson

Feeladdicted [Via OhGizmo!]

