Post PMA: Hitachi camcorder concepts

We've got a few more stories that we just haven't had time to write up. These cool concept designs for Hitachi camcorders is just one of these...

So yes, Hitachi had some funky styles on show for possible future video cameras. All sticking around their idea of disc-based recording, though these HD concepts are more likely to have Blu-ray inside â€” with more capacity than a full DVD on its 8cm discs.

Reps told us the camera above has received a great reaction, and if anything goes from raw concept to reality down the line, this could be it. Could. Not will...

Another concept design after the jump.

I'm a big fan of the first one.