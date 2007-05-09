Post PMA: Hasselblad is still too awesome for words

Just a quickie to mention that in all the excitement of PMA, there was one stand that just made me weep with envy.

The Hasselblad H3D-39 was on show, with its Full Frame 48mm CCD sensor producing 39 Megapixels of technicolour magnificence. It is slow like a truck (over one second per frame), but when you make images this good it is quality, not quantity, that matters. If you have a spare $46,999 lying around, you can have one for your own studio.

These massive-yet-perfect high-res prints were the only images my camera could take at the edge of the Hasselblad event horizon. Seriously, my camera was magnetically repelled from its presence, such is its power.

[ Hasselblad ]