Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Post PMA: Hasselblad is still too awesome for words

pma-hasselblad.jpg

Just a quickie to mention that in all the excitement of PMA, there was one stand that just made me weep with envy.

The Hasselblad H3D-39 was on show, with its Full Frame 48mm CCD sensor producing 39 Megapixels of technicolour magnificence. It is slow like a truck (over one second per frame), but when you make images this good it is quality, not quantity, that matters. If you have a spare $46,999 lying around, you can have one for your own studio.

These massive-yet-perfect high-res prints were the only images my camera could take at the edge of the Hasselblad event horizon. Seriously, my camera was magnetically repelled from its presence, such is its power. -Seamus Byrne

[ Hasselblad ]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles