Portal Denial System: ElectroPlasmaLaser

The way Hollywood tells the story, if you step through a laser beam then you should expect and alarm to go off and everybody laughs or something. But the way the defense company Ionatron tells the story, if you step through a laser beam things are a lot worse than some bells ringing in your ears.

That's because this laser is really a laser-induced plasma channel (LIPC) that can conduct electricity. You break the stream and—ZAP—you wake up behind bars to the smell of burnt hair and another man's aftershave. And that's what we are calling a best case scenario.

For those interested in purchasing units for home use, remember that all the really cool technology is controlled by the US government...and to stay clear of their buildings after 5pm.

Hit the jump for some video of the PDS.

– Mark Wilson

Company Page [via scifitech]

