Portable Motion Speakers: for Sound and Vision just Wave

350-1.jpg Something tells me that these are going to be popular little beggars this summer. Hot from Japan, these $100 portable motion speakers are button-free, meaning that to turn up the volume, you move your hands in front of the unit in an upward motion. If it's less cowbell you're after, then move your hands downâ€”although, let's face it, you won't get that much cowbell with just 0.7W in each speaker.

There's also an FM radio and, thanks to their mood lighting, your hands can glow red, blue or green while you're giving 'em your orders. The black or white speakers run on either four AA batteries or you can connect them up to the mains. Use them with your laptop, iPod as well as other MP3 players, and DVD players. â€“ Ad Dugdale

Product Page [Crazy About Gadgets via Red Ferret]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you'll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

