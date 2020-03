In case that Swarovski espresso machine was too gaudy for your tastes, Nespresso has teamed up with Porsche Design to bring you this piece of kitchen gadgetry. The Nespresso Siemens by Porsche Design lets you play barista by serving up cups of espresso, cappuccino, and macchiato. Unfortunately, though it carries the Porsche name, it doesn't make your coffee any faster in the morning.

Porsche Designed Nespresso Espresso Machine [Single Serve Coffee]