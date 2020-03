Planning to redecorate your place with a Villain-esque theme? Then this old-school TV/Liquor Cabinet should be just the thing for you.

You can set up a CCTV camera feed from your front door to this TV and know exactly when your mother-in-law arrives. Once she's inside, activate the Auton lift system to reveal the booze underneath. That'll keep her from yapping about how you should get a better job.

