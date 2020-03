This "pop art" toaster (so clever, these marketers) comes with six preset designs, and none of them feature any religious iconography that'll net you 10 grand on eBay. Which begs the question: Why would you want to burn lame, cutesy designs like flowers into your toast? They just make your toast taste burnt. If I wanted burnt toast and cheese, I'd make a grilled cheese, not drop $35 on this toaster.

Product Page [Target via Slashgear]