Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Pong, Anytime, Anywhere

As part of the ECE 476 Microcontroller Design course at Cornell University, two students have taken the game of Pong and added a new twist. This version of Pong can be played on any flat surface using two laser-sensing paddles and a laser projector that projects the Pong ball. The entire project only set the duo back $48. Hit the link below to get all of the nitty-gritty details about the game, how it works and even videos of the two designersâ€”Adrian Wong and Bhavin Rokadâ€”playing the game. Nice work guys. â€“Travis Hudson

Project Page [Via Slashgear]

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

