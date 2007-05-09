Polk Audio's SoundTile Speakers Spray Shower With Sound

Designed to match Kohler's WaterTile Body Spray shower nozzles, these Polk Audio SoundTile speakers give you music in the shower without having to balance a ghetto boombox precariously on the tub lip. The 4-inch by 4-inch speakers are connected by coax wires to your sound source on the outside of the tub, and have grills and drains so water shouldn't get to the delicate areas.

If you've got Kohler's other products, like the DTV II or their standalone systems, we're sure it works well with those as well. As if your teenagers didn't spend enough time in the shower. Available later in May.