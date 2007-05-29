Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Pogue on Email For Dumb Phones

pogueteleflip.jpg

Pogue takes a look at email programs for Dumb Phones. (That's my name for everything not a Treo, Windows Mobile, or Blackberry phone). You know, phones most of us live with.

He checks out GMail and Yahoo's apps, but faults them for being unavailable on many of the locked down phones that carriers sell us. He much prefers the teleflip service, which forwards email messages from preselected senders as multiple txt messages. I see where he's coming from, since most any phone capable of txt messages can work with teleflip, but man, I definitely don't want the flood of my inbox hitting my cellphone. Especially when each email gets broken down into 4-5 emails. *Shudder* – Brian Lam

How to Make Your Cellphone Act Like a BlackBerry [NYTimes]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles