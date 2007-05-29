Pogue on Email For Dumb Phones

Pogue takes a look at email programs for Dumb Phones. (That's my name for everything not a Treo, Windows Mobile, or Blackberry phone). You know, phones most of us live with.

He checks out GMail and Yahoo's apps, but faults them for being unavailable on many of the locked down phones that carriers sell us. He much prefers the teleflip service, which forwards email messages from preselected senders as multiple txt messages. I see where he's coming from, since most any phone capable of txt messages can work with teleflip, but man, I definitely don't want the flood of my inbox hitting my cellphone. Especially when each email gets broken down into 4-5 emails. *Shudder*

How to Make Your Cellphone Act Like a BlackBerry [NYTimes]