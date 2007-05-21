Pocket Well - Clean Water Anywhere, With Style

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

While we've seen dozens of water purification devices before, the Pocket Well falls back on a classic design for easy function.

Modeled after old well pumps (many of which are still in use), you can stick the $35 Pocket Well into any water source (sorta...it seems like it still may require two-hand operation). You pump, and over the course of two minutes the pressurized water is filtered 99.9% free of badies and also treated with minute amounts of iodine as a backup.

Assuming that you don't need to pump nonstop, the Pocket Well seems like a good solution for filtering large amounts of water for group situations—up to 50 liters. But then again, there is a lot of water coming out of our tap at any given moment, too. And it doesn't taste like elephant feces. And it has A/C. – Mark Wilson

Product Page [via randomgoodstuff]

