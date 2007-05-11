Pocket Bar and Grill Download for iPod

Before the Kill Ad campaign starts, please calm down. This is not the follow-up to Tuesday's execrable stick-on pocket abomination. It's actually a bit more useful than that, although the image that goes with it is hi-de-ous. Download the Pocket Bar and Grill onto your iPod and you will have instructions on how to shake, stir and guzzle 750 cocktails and 225 gourmet dishes at your fingertips. It will cost you $10, requires iPod Firmware 2.0 or later and is compatible with third generation and upward iPods, as well as the mini and nano. Mine's a White Lady, made with vodka and served in a pint glass, please.

