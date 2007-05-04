Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

PMA 07: Printer paper for your glow in the dark lust

pma-moonglow-aqua01.jpg

These tricky folks have made some specially layered papers that take you back to your childhood bedroom, delivering glow in the dark goodness that's ready for your inkjet printer.

Dubbed Moonglow, the range has five colour options so you can make the starfield of your dreams (hell, just cut it out if that's what you want to do), printing up larger space objects for that photo finish.

They do a lot of A4 sheets, but you can also buy in rolls to suit huge printers â€” the guy on the stand was telling me about using this to print backdrops for bands. ROCK! They sell direct through the site. More images of other colours after the jump.

[ Moonglow ]

pma-moonglow-multi.jpg

pma-moonglow-green01.jpg

pma-moonglow-green02.jpg

-Seamus Byrne

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles