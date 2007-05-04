PMA 07: Printer paper for your glow in the dark lust

These tricky folks have made some specially layered papers that take you back to your childhood bedroom, delivering glow in the dark goodness that's ready for your inkjet printer.

Dubbed Moonglow, the range has five colour options so you can make the starfield of your dreams (hell, just cut it out if that's what you want to do), printing up larger space objects for that photo finish.

They do a lot of A4 sheets, but you can also buy in rolls to suit huge printers â€” the guy on the stand was telling me about using this to print backdrops for bands. ROCK! They sell direct through the site. More images of other colours after the jump.

