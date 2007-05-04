Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

PMA 07: Crumpler stand becomes party central

pma-crumpler-01.jpgThey make some of the coolest technology carry bags around and they're from Melbourne, so it made sense that they'd put in a good showing. The quirkiest booth of the lot, come 4.00pm it was turned into a party zone as some good quality beer started flowing freely (and soft stuff of the Red Bull variety for sober travellers).

Add a big batch of giveaways and it was a stellar way to end the day. They taunted the gathered folk with the announcement of their next Beer for Bags promo â€” where you can buy specific beers to trade-in at Crumpler stores for their bags. But the announcement was for Toronto and New York. Bastards. More Beer for Bags scheduled for later this year here in Oz.

Party pics after the jump.

pma-crumpler-02.jpg

pma-crumpler-03.jpg

[ Crumpler Australia ]

