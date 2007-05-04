Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

PMA 07: A flash to melt retinas

pma-broncolor.jpg

And this is the middle brother in the family! 2.2m across, this bad boy from Broncolor has a ring flash into the parabola, and funnily enough it's used in the highest end of photography â€” fashion. Oh, and furniture. Basically, if you need to light the subject all around, then you need something this big. Or maybe the bigger 3.3m option.

There is monster-sized flash lighting gear all over the place here at PMA 07, but this caught my eye first so it gets dibs. -Seamus Byrne

Local Broncolor distributor [Baltronics]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles