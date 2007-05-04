PMA 07: A flash to melt retinas

And this is the middle brother in the family! 2.2m across, this bad boy from Broncolor has a ring flash into the parabola, and funnily enough it's used in the highest end of photography â€” fashion. Oh, and furniture. Basically, if you need to light the subject all around, then you need something this big. Or maybe the bigger 3.3m option.

There is monster-sized flash lighting gear all over the place here at PMA 07, but this caught my eye first so it gets dibs.

Local Broncolor distributor [Baltronics]