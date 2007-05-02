Plastic Sheet Delivers 40 Watts to Nearby Gadgets

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

070423-11.jpg Ok, so it won't power your massive desktop, but researchers at the University of Tokyo have developed a one-millimeter-thick sheet of plastic that can deliver 40 watts of power to gadgets on it or near it. The plastic uses pentacene, an organic molecule whose electrical conductivity can be controlled.

The table in the pic is made of the plastic and is shown here powering a light in the fish bowl. Definitely not the best example, but you get the idea. The sheets are expected to hit the market in five years, but if you can't wait that long and need to abolish those wires in your apartment, you might wanna look into fitting your components with these Flatwires in the meantime. â€“ Louis Ramirez

Plastic Sheet Delivers Wireless Power [[email protected] via The Raw Feed]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

