Plasma Beer Mugs Lights Up That Brew

Ahh, Friday. Got to love them, and it is time for my weekly post relating to something or anything beer related (in preparation for the weekend, of course). This week we have a plasma beer mug. It has hollow walls for the plasma gases. The hollow gassed wall get bright and excited upon placing on the charging cradle. You can even direct the plasma around the glass with your fingers. It is available for $25 and will surely take all of the attention away from you at your next gathering.

